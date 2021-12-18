Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,505 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.