Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 21,760 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

PAUG opened at $30.01 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

