Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 823.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.78 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

