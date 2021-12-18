Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lowered by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Corteva by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

