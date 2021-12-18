Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Reduced by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $547.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

