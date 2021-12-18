Costello Asset Management INC Has $714,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 108,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.78 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

