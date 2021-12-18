Costello Asset Management INC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

