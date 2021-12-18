Costello Asset Management INC Sells 2,363 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 42.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

