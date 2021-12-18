Costello Asset Management INC Sells 427 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

