Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.34

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 36114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,583 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Coursera by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 39.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

