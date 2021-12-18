Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Up 27.1% in November

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.71. 1,805,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

