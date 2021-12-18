COVA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,363.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. COVA has a market cap of $128,504.63 and $5,363.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007229 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

