Credit Suisse Group Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $32.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 41.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 44.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

