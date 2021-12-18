Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB set a C$8.75 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.29.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.69. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$18.43.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

