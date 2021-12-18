Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

