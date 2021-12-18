Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$8.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.36. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200002 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

