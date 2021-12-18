Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after purchasing an additional 856,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 787,066 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $20,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 296,479 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

