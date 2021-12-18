Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,407,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,275,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,808,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,512,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,093,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $69.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75.

