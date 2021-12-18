Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.08 Million

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report sales of $274.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.55 million to $275.61 million. Criteo reported sales of $253.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $918.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.16 million to $920.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $989.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

CRTO opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. Criteo has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Criteo by 366.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 390,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $16,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

