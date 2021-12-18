Critical Analysis: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.0% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 25.74% 10.01% 1.02% CIT Group 23.98% 15.12% 1.47%

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SmartFinancial pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SmartFinancial and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 1 3.33 CIT Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. CIT Group has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.92%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than SmartFinancial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and CIT Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 3.45 $24.33 million $2.43 11.24 CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.46 -$615.30 million $6.86 6.75

SmartFinancial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats CIT Group on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

