Critical Review: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) versus Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hilltop and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 4 0 0 2.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hilltop presently has a consensus target price of $32.70, indicating a potential downside of 5.97%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Hilltop.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hilltop pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hilltop and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $2.24 billion 1.23 $447.84 million $5.17 6.73 Pacific Premier Bancorp $702.05 million 5.12 $60.35 million $3.39 11.20

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 20.25% 17.36% 2.42% Pacific Premier Bancorp 40.06% 11.61% 1.58%

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Hilltop on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

