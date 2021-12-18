Critical Survey: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ideal Power and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 133.73 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -11.90 Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.68 $344.96 million $1.49 12.34

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93% Magnachip Semiconductor 13.75% 11.38% 8.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ideal Power and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.89%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

