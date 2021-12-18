Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,923 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

