Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $88.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,635 shares of company stock valued at $52,351,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. Cryoport has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.