CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CTO Sells $2,020,315.00 in Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Zoellner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44.

Shares of LAW opened at $38.35 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,023,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

