Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Currys from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 150 ($1.98) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.84. Currys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.20 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143 ($1.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, insider Bruce Marsh sold 34,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £42,173.01 ($55,732.80). Also, insider Alex Baldock purchased 81,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £817.76 ($1,080.69).

Currys Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

