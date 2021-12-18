Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Brokerages expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to announce $386.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.80 million and the highest is $397.50 million. Custom Truck One Source reported sales of $83.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTOS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 583,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,065. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

