CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Raised by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 280,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

