Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Daimler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.55.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Daimler has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
