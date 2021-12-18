Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Daimler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.55.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Daimler has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.31 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

