Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Darden Restaurants has decreased its dividend payment by 63.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

