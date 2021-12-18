Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Datto posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,895 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the second quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Datto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.06. 1,005,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 118.45, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51. Datto has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

