Decentraland Market Capitalization Achieves $5.76 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $5.76 billion and $644.70 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00006810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00206069 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,934,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,569,435 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.