Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DPDW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Deep Down has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

