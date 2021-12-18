DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.12

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.63 million and $66.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011065 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,611,606 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

