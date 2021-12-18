Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $262.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.