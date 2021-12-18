DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,300 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $42.03 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

