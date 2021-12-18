DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 928 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Discovery by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Discovery by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 79,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

