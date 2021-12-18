DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,927,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 845,664 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 55.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 160.5% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 90,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 99.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

