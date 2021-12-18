DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ozon by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Ozon stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

