Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($2.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

