Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,026,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $47.27 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,475 shares of company stock worth $2,430,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

