Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 302 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Shares of VAC opened at $149.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

