Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 500 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $103.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

