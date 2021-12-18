Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $34,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

SCHW stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

