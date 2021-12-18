Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

