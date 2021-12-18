Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 77,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.