Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ModivCare by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

