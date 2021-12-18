Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $199.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.