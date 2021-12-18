Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €11.00 ($12.36) and traded as high as €11.01 ($12.38). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €10.84 ($12.18), with a volume of 5,690,290 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.15 and a 200 day moving average of €10.99.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

