Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) vs. Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

0.2% of Deutsche Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Deutsche Post and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 6.29% 30.10% 8.52% Oriental Land -16.45% -5.64% -4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Post and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 2 11 0 2.85 Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00

Deutsche Post currently has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Deutsche Post’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Oriental Land.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Post and Oriental Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $76.31 billion 0.98 $3.40 billion $4.64 13.02 Oriental Land $1.61 billion 39.24 -$509.39 million ($0.20) -173.69

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Deutsche Post pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oriental Land pays out -15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Oriental Land on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.